Insult to Indian scientists: Modi

Tirunelveli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasted the DMK for its reckless behavior on issues of national importance and accused it of ‘glorifying’ China and insulting Indian scientists.

Calling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders ‘blind’, Modi slammed Tamil Nadu’s ruling party over a state minister’s ad for a new Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) spaceport featuring an image of a rocket with the Chinese flag symbol.

The Prime Minister accused the DMK leaders of “belittling” India’s achievements — particularly its space programme and said the ad was “an insult to scientists”.

Earlier, TN minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan stirred a major controversy on Wednesday as he shared a poster ahead of ISRO’s second facility launch but linked it with China to ‘demean’ India’s achievements in the space sector. The poster purportedly displayed a Chinese missile, along with pictures of CM Stalin and Prime Minister.