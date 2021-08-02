Top
Insurance Business Amendment Bill passed in Lok Sabha, Both the houses adjourned till Tuesday after heavy uproar

Parliament
Parliament (File/Photo)

The uproar continued on Monday in both houses of Parliament over the Pegasus spying case. However, the proceedings in the Lok Sabha also continued during this period.

New Delhi: The uproar continued on Monday in both houses of Parliament over the Pegasus spying case. However, the proceedings in the Lok Sabha also continued during this period.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha passed the General Insurance Business Nationalization Amendment Bill 2021. After this the proceedings were adjourned till Tuesday morning.

On the other hand, due to the uproar in the Rajya Sabha, the work was disrupted.Finally, in the afternoon, the Rajya Sabha proceedings were also adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday.

