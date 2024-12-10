‘Insurance for all key to social security’: PM at Bima Sakhi launch

Panipat : Saying ‘insurance for all’ is a key to social security and crucial to eradicate poverty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the ‘Bima Sakhi Yojana’ from this city, a symbol of women’s power, in Haryana from where he launched ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ on January 22, 2015.

The ‘Bima Sakhi Yojana’ initiative by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) aims to empower women aged 18-70 years, who have completed Class X. This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to fostering gender equality and empowering women in various sectors.

As part of the event, the Prime Minister distributed appointment certificates to prospective Bima Sakhis or insurance agents, under the ‘Bima Sakhi Yojana’ under which the goal is to provide employment opportunities to two lakh women.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said, “The significance of the ‘Bima Sakhi Yojana’ is not only in the income they generate but also in its contribution to the development of our country. ‘Insurance for all’ is a key to social security and crucial to eradicate poverty.”

He said: “Our government has taken unprecedented steps for women's empowerment in the past 10 years. Today, I am very happy to launch the Bima Sakhi Yojana and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects in Panipat.”

He said: “Today India is taking another strong step towards women’s empowerment. Today is a special day for many other reasons. Today is the 9th, the number 9 is considered very auspicious in the scriptures. The number 9 is associated with the nine powers of Nav Durga. The first meeting of the constituent Assembly was held on December 9. Today, when the country is celebrating 75 years of the Constitution, this date of December 9 inspires us to make equality and development all-encompassing.”

Praising the BJP government in the state led by Nayab Singh Saini, he said that the people of Haryana are patriots who have adopted the mantra of ‘Ek hain to safe hain’ (When we are united, we are safe) which has become an example for the rest of the country.

“A few years ago, I had the privilege of starting the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign from Panipat. It had a positive impact not only in Haryana but in the entire country. Now, after 10 years, ‘Bima Sakhi Yojana’ has been started for sisters and daughters from this land of Panipat. Our Panipat has become a symbol of women's power,” the Prime Minister said.