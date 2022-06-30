International Relations Office inaugurated at KIIT Orissa
Highlights
The new KIIT International Relations Office (IRO) was inaugurated today at the Central Library Building (Campus 20) in the presence of key administrative heads of KIIT
The new KIIT International Relations Office (IRO) was inaugurated today at the Central Library Building (Campus 20) in the presence of key administrative heads of KIIT, members of IRO and international students.
Wishing the team all the very best in their assignment and value-added work.
Next Story