International Tunneling Expert Updates On Rescue Efforts For Trapped Workers In Uttarkashi's Silkyara Tunnel

International tunneling expert Arnold Dix is expressing optimism regarding the safe rescue of the 41 workers currently trapped in Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel. In a conversation with ANI, Dix conveyed hope that the workers would be reunited with their families in time for Christmas. Stressing the paramount importance of the rescue operation, Dix emphasized that the primary focus should be on ensuring the safety of both the trapped laborers and the rescuers involved.

Dix provided some insights into the potential duration of the rescue effort, indicating that it might take around a month. However, he refrained from specifying an exact timeline, cautioning against rushing the process. According to Dix, prioritizing the safety of the individuals involved is critical, and he expressed confidence that the concerted efforts would lead to a successful resolution, allowing the trapped workers to return home for Christmas.

In a clarification of his earlier statements, Dix emphasized to ANI that he never guaranteed a quick or effortless rescue operation. Instead, he reiterated his unwavering commitment to prioritizing the safety of the workers, underscoring that the focus should be on a thorough and secure rescue rather than hasty actions.