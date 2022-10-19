Interpol General Assembly: Modi's call to defeat terrorism worldwide

New Delhi: The corrupt, terrorists, drug cartels, poaching gangs or organised crime cannot have any safe haven and the Interpol can help by speeding up the process of issuing Red Corner Notices against offenders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. "There is a need to develop international strategies to defeat terrorism worldwide," he said.

While delivering his address at the inaugural session of Interpol's 90th General Assembly, Modi said, "Such crimes against people in one place are crimes against everyone, crimes against humanity. Further, these not only harm our present but also impact our future generations. The police and law enforcement agencies need to devise procedures and protocols to increase cooperation. Interpol can help by speeding up Red Corner Notices for fugitive offenders."

Modi also released the commemorative postal stamp and commemorative coins of Rs 100 denomination.

Representatives from 195 countries are participating in the three-day session that began on Tuesday at Pragati Maidan. The session will discuss strategies for international cooperation on terrorism, drug trafficking, international crime syndicates and child sex abuse offences.

The PM's statement comes in the backdrop of the Interpol refusing to issue a Red Corner Notice against Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The Canada-based chief of proscribed organisation Sikhs For Justice is wanted in several cases of terrorism registered by the National Investigation Agency.