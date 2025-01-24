Intruder Attack On Saif Ali Khan's Residence

**Timeline of the Intruder Attack at Saif Ali Khan’s Residence**

In the early hours of January 16, an intruder broke into actor Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai residence and entered his youngest son Jehangir's room armed with a knife and a wooden weapon. The frightening sequence of events began at around 1:30 am and unfolded as follows:

1. **Intruder's Entry into the Apartment Complex**

- The intruder, identified as Shariful, scaled the boundary wall of the Satguru Sharan apartment complex in Bandra, Mumbai.

- He climbed a duct pipe to reach the first floor and used the staircase and another duct pipe to make his way to the 11th floor, where Saif’s family resides.

2. **Breaking into Jehangir’s Room**

- Shariful accessed Jehangir's room through an attached bathroom.

- At around 2:30 am, Jehangir’s nanny, Eliyama Philip, discovered Shariful hiding in the bathroom.

3. **Threats and Confrontation**

- The intruder threatened Eliyama and demanded ₹1 crore.

- As he approached Jehangir’s bed, Eliyama screamed, waking other house staff and alerting Saif and Kareena Kapoor.

- Saif rushed into the room and attempted to overpower Shariful, sustaining injuries to his back, hands, and neck during the scuffle. Eliyama was also injured while trying to intervene.

4. **Intruder’s Escape**

- The household managed to lock Shariful inside the room temporarily, but he escaped by retracing his route through the duct pipe.

- He fled the building, jumped over the boundary wall, and hid at a bus stop in Bandra West.

5. **Post-Escape Actions**

- After a brief nap, Shariful disposed of the knife’s handle in Bandra Taloa.

- He changed his clothes, bought mobile earphones, got a haircut, and fled Mumbai by train.

**Police Investigation and Arrest**

Despite escaping most CCTV cameras, Shariful's face was captured on a stairwell camera. He was arrested within two days after the incident.

**Saif Ali Khan’s Recovery**

The actor, who sustained serious injuries in the attack, was discharged from the hospital on January 22.

This shocking incident highlights the need for heightened security measures even in upscale residential areas.