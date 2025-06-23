Iran mulls to block Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi: Iran’s Parliament has approved the closing of the Strait of Hormuz, though the final decision will be taken by the Supreme National Security Council.

After the US struck three Iranian military sites, all eyes are now on Iran’s potential retaliation. In the range of options Iran has, possibly the most discussed is the threat to block the Strait of Hormuz. So far, most experts had agreed that Iran would not go that far. America’s actions on Sunday seemed to have changed that. Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Aragchi, when asked by reporters about Hormuz, said simply that “a variety of options are available with Iran”.

The Strait, a vital chokepoint for global oil shipments, handles nearly a fifth of the world’s petroleum trade. It handles around 20 million barrels of crude oil per day — nearly one-fifth of global daily consumption.

A closure would cripple oil exports from key Gulf producers, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE, and Kuwait. While some alternate pipelines exist, they can only handle a small share — roughly 2.6 million barrels per day. Qatar’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, vital to Asia and Europe, would also be disrupted.

A global oil shock would ripple across economies already grappling with inflation. Energy costs would spike, supply chains would slow, and shipping insurers are already pricing in new war-risk premiums. Economists warn a sustained disruption could slash global GDP by 1–2%, raising the risk of a worldwide recession.

India, which imports 90% of its crude — with over 40% coming through Hormuz — is especially vulnerable. A cut-off would affect refinery operations, trade balances, and drive inflation through soaring fuel prices. The rupee would likely come under pressure, and the government may be forced to dip into its 74-day oil reserves.

Major General Kowsari, a member of the parliament’s National Security Committee, confirmed the development, stating that the proposal reflects national sentiment but awaits the green light from the country’s highest decision-making body on security matters. The escalation comes amid rising tensions following Israel’s ongoing military operations against Iran-linked targets and a deadly regional standoff.