IRCTC restarts Tejas Express train after 6 months

Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has restarted Tejas Express trains for catering to the growing passenger demand due to the festive season. The Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express trains were suspended from March 19, 2020, due to the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

IRCTC conducted an extensive training programme for Tejas staff to manage the operations amidst COVID-19 pandemic. A Standard Operation Procedure observing COVID-19 protocol has been issued to ensure the safety of the passengers.

Every alternate seat will be kept vacant following the Social distancing norms for the initial period. Passengers will not be allowed to exchange their seats once seated. Use of face covers/masks will be mandatory for passengers and staff.

Two weeks ago IRCTC said, "It will restart the first set of private Tejas Express, Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai trains from 17th of October. In a statement, every alternate seat will be kept vacant following the social distancing norms for the initial period. IRCTC said, it is making all-round preparations to ensure that the trains once started to match the expectation of the people in terms of levels of services and safety and health protocols amidst the ongoing pandemic."

All travellers will have to install the Arogya Setu app and the same shall be shown as and when demanded. All the passengers will be provided with a COVID-19 protection kit, which will contain a bottle of hand sanitizers, one mask, one face shield and one pair of gloves. All the passengers will go through thermal screening and hand sanitization process before entering the coach.

A Standard Operation Procedure observing COVID-19 protocol has been issued to ensure the safety of the passengers. Passengers will not be allowed to exchange their seats once seated. Use of face covers or masks will be mandatory for passengers and staff.