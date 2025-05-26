Live
- Miss Canada Stands by Miss World Platform as England Names New Contestant After Exit Row
- NIA arrests CRPF trooper for espionage, sharing sensitive information with Pakistan
- Natural & Simple Home Remedies to Remove Sun Tan from Hands
- Illegally transported timber in 61 trucks worth Rs 3.1 crore seized in Manipur
- Retro Starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde to Release on This OTT Platfrom on May 31
- ECI announces Rajya Sabha elections for 8 seats, polling on June 19
- Is ANI Extorting YouTubers? Here's What Mohak Mangal Alleges
- Netflix to End Support for First-Generation Fire TV Devices Starting June 3
- Trouble looms in Congress' Kerala unit over selection of candidate for Nilambur bypoll
- Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota despite Supreme Court's warnings to Rajasthan govt
Is ANI Extorting YouTubers? Here's What Mohak Mangal Alleges
YouTuber Mohak Mangal accuses news agency ANI of demanding Rs 48 lakh after a copyright strike on his video. The case raises concerns over fair use and creator rights.
YouTube creator Mohak Mangal has written to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, alleging that leading news agency ANI is using copyright enforcement tools to unfairly demand money from digital creators after India’s military response to the May 7 terrorist attack.
Mohak posted a 33-minute video supporting India’s Operation Sindoor, which was removed by YouTube after ANI filed a copyright strike for using nine seconds of its footage. Mohak says ANI has now asked for Rs 48 lakh plus GST to withdraw the strike and restore his channel, a demand he has described as extortion.
In his letter to Minister Vaishnaw, Mangal said this is not just about his video. He believes this action harms creative freedom and sets a bad example. He asked for intervention to stop such actions and protect India’s creator economy.
The original video, meant to support the Indian Armed Forces, had gained 2 million views before being taken down.
The incident has caused outrage on social media. Kunal Kamra said YouTube India should be held responsible and ban ANI for blackmailing creators. Influencer Dhruv Rathee called it an extortion racket and urged creators to unite.
This controversy underscore problems in India’s digital copyright system. While platforms like YouTube use automated systems to flag content, many say these tools can be misused by bigger players with legal power.