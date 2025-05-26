Is ANI Extorting YouTubers? Here's What Mohak Mangal Alleges

YouTube creator Mohak Mangal has written to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, alleging that leading news agency ANI is using copyright enforcement tools to unfairly demand money from digital creators after India’s military response to the May 7 terrorist attack.

Mohak posted a 33-minute video supporting India’s Operation Sindoor, which was removed by YouTube after ANI filed a copyright strike for using nine seconds of its footage. Mohak says ANI has now asked for Rs 48 lakh plus GST to withdraw the strike and restore his channel, a demand he has described as extortion.

In his letter to Minister Vaishnaw, Mangal said this is not just about his video. He believes this action harms creative freedom and sets a bad example. He asked for intervention to stop such actions and protect India’s creator economy.

The original video, meant to support the Indian Armed Forces, had gained 2 million views before being taken down.

The incident has caused outrage on social media. Kunal Kamra said YouTube India should be held responsible and ban ANI for blackmailing creators. Influencer Dhruv Rathee called it an extortion racket and urged creators to unite.

This controversy underscore problems in India’s digital copyright system. While platforms like YouTube use automated systems to flag content, many say these tools can be misused by bigger players with legal power.



