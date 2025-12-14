Is Pradeep Yadav Planning a Leadership Coup in Jharkhand Congress?

Ranchi, December 15, 2025: The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly witnessed sharp tension on December 9 during its winter session when Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Pradeep Yadav clashed verbally with Health Minister Irfan Ansari, both from the same party, over a calling-attention motion on thalassemia management.

Yadav’s repeated interruptions and criticisms prompted heated exchanges, forcing Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto to intervene strongly and urge both to calm down while maintaining decorum.

This unusual public confrontation between senior Congress leaders has intensified speculation about internal rifts in the party’s Jharkhand unit.

What is going on in Jharkhand Congress? Is Pradeep Yadav planning a coup in Jharkhand Congress and return to his parent party?

Pradeep Yadav, a six-term MLA from Poreyahat and recently appointed CLP leader in December 2024, has a history of party switches. He began with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), later joined Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) under Babulal Marandi, and merged into Congress.

Such open defiance against a cabinet minister from the same party raises questions about leadership ambitions or factional tensions within Congress, which supports the JMM-led coalition government.

Neither Yadav nor Ansari has commented publicly on the incident, leaving political observers to wonder if this is an isolated event or a sign of deeper unrest.