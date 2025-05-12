ISRO Chairman Discusses Satellites' Role in Enhancing India's Security and Technological Growth

At the 5th Convocation ceremony of the Central Agricultural University (CAU) in Imphal, V Narayanan, the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), discussed the importance of satellites for India's national security. He explained that India relies on at least 10 satellites that operate continuously to help protect the country and its citizens.

He pointed out that satellite technology is essential for monitoring India's long coastline and northern borders. Without the use of satellites and drones, ensuring the country's safety would be a difficult task.

Narayanan's remarks come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that resulted in 26 casualties. In retaliation, India targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with airstrikes. Pakistan responded with drone and missile attacks, which were intercepted by India. The two nations later agreed to halt military actions on May 7.

Narayanan also highlighted India's significant achievements in space. He noted that India was the first country to discover water molecules on the Moon during the Chandrayaan-1 mission. India is now positioning itself as a "vibrant space power" and is planning to establish its own space station by 2040.

The country has also launched a total of 433 satellites into orbit for 34 different countries. In addition, Narayanan mentioned that emergency response systems in India have improved over the years, resulting in fewer lives being lost during disasters, thanks to advanced technology.

ISRO's contributions extend beyond national security and are being applied to various sectors like telemedicine, education, weather forecasting, and TV broadcasting. Furthermore, ISRO is working on developing a satellite to assist G20 countries in studying climate change, air pollution, and monitoring weather patterns.











