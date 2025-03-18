ISRO spaceport will see first launch in 2027

Chennai : The Kulasekarapattinam spaceport in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, the second launch complex for ISRO outside Andhra Pradesh, will see the maiden launch with the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) in 24 months, chairman of the space agency V Narayanan said on Monday.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) SSLV will primarily support polar launches of upto 500 kg, with Indian industry involved in its production. "All facilities will be commissioned for launch in 24 months. The first launch will take place in two years. Don't think it will be literally small in size. It will be a 500 kg satellite," Narayanan told reporters after inaugurating a new research centre at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras - ‘S Ramakrishnan Centre of Excellence for Research in Fluid and Thermal Science (ISRO-IITM).' Named after the former director of ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre and a distinguished alumnus of IIT Madras, the Centre inaugurated in the presence of IIT-Madras director Prof V Kamakoti, will support ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, promoting self-reliance in advanced space technologies and attract global talent and research funding.

"This will position India as a leader in thermal sciences research for space applications," the IIT Madras said. Narayanan said the Centre would contribute immensely for the country's development.