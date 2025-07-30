ISRO Successfully Launches NISAR Satellite Into Sun-Synchronous Orbit

Sriharikota: In a major milestone for Indo-US space collaboration, the GSLV-F16 mission has successfully launched the NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) spacecraft into its designated Sun-Synchronous Polar Orbit.

The launch took place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota, marking another successful mission for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in partnership with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

The NISAR satellite is a cutting-edge Earth observation mission, jointly developed by NASA and ISRO. It is equipped with dual-frequency radar systems (L-band by NASA and S-band by ISRO), and is designed to monitor subtle changes in Earth's surface, including:

* Glacier movements

* Sea level rise

* Forest biomass changes

* Natural disasters like earthquakes, landslides, and volcanoes

This landmark mission will provide critical data for climate research, agriculture, and disaster management. With its advanced radar imaging capabilities, NISAR will help scientists across the world better understand Earth's dynamic processes.

ISRO confirmed the precise orbital insertion, calling the mission “ accomplished.” Scientists and engineers at both ISRO and NASA celebrated the launch as a symbol of strong technological and scientific partnership between India and the United States.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

* 🚀 Launcher: GSLV-F16

* 🌍 Orbit: Sun-Synchronous Polar Orbit

* 🤝 Collaboration: ISRO & NASA JPL

* 🛰️ Payload: NISAR Earth Observation Satellite

* 📡 Objective: High-resolution radar mapping for climate, disaster, and Earth surface monitoring

This mission also strengthens India’s position in global Earth observation capabilities and opens up a new chapter in international space cooperation.

