ISRO to launch EU's Proba-3 satellite in Dec

New Delhi: India is set to launch European Union’s Proba-3 Space Satellite in the first week of December, marking another milestone in its burgeoning role as a global space leader, Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 3rd Indian Space Conclave, he said this underscores the deepening partnership between India and the EU in space research and exploration. This mission, aimed at observing the Sun, signifies both nations’ commitment to advancing scientific knowledge while reinforcing the reputation of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as a trusted partner in international space missions.

The Proba-3 satellite, which arrived this morning at Sriharikota, is aimed at observing the Sun and reflects a new level of equal collaboration between India and other major space powers.

The Proba-3 satellite will be India’s third such launch for the EU, with previous missions supporting the Proba-1 and Proba-2 satellites. However, this mission is unique in its focus on solar observation.

Dr Jitendra Singh explained that Proba-3 will provide valuable insights into solar corona dynamics, adding to ISRO’s portfolio of ambitious scientific ventures, which recently included the groundbreaking Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. “India and Europe are together reaching out to the Sun,” said Dr Jitendra Singh, highlighting the symbolism and science of this mission.