ISRO to launch GSLV F-14 satellite today from SHAR in Tirupati

ISRO is set to launch the GSLV F14 satellite launch vehicle carrying the weather satellite INSAT-3DS today. The countdown for the launch began on Friday afternoon. The launch is scheduled to take place at 5:35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in the Tirupati district.

INSAT-3DS is being sent by ISRO as a continuation of the previously launched satellites, INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR. Weighing approximately 2,275 kg, INSAT-3DS is equipped with advanced technology payloads. These payloads are designed for weather forecasting, enhanced weather observation for disaster alerts, and monitoring of land and ocean surfaces.



Following the launch, the satellite will be placed into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) about 20 minutes later. Subsequently, the orbit will be gradually shifted to the Geo Stationary Orbit over a period of two days.