ISRO to launch SSLV in 2022

New Delhi: The Indian Space and Research Organization's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) is approaching completion, with its first launch anticipated for the first quarter of 2022.

Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh submitted the information to the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Thursday.

The SSLV will be capable of delivering a payload of 500 kg to a 500-kilometre planar orbit.

In comparison, ISRO's workhorse, the PSLV, can transport a payload of up to 1,750 kg into SSO at 600 km altitude. The project's development has been authorised by the government for Rs 169 crores.

This will comprise vehicle system development and validation, as well as flying demonstrations via three development flights (SSLV-D1, SSLV-D2 & SSLV-D3).