It is decided 'doosri baar, BJP sarkar' in Assam, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that 'doosri baar, BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) sarkar' has been decided in Assam.

Speaking at a public rally in Bokakhat ahead of the upcoming Legislative polls, PM Modi said that Assam will witness a 'double engine' National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for the second time.

"The double engine sarkar of NDA has made available several facilities such as toilets, LPG gas, electricity and free medical treatment. Now we are working towards the availability of water with full force," the Prime Minister said.

Slamming at Congress, the Prime Minister said that during the previous rule, the main question was how to save Assam from being looted, adding that under the NDA government, the state is moving ahead to reach new heights.

"There was another question during the Congress rule: how to build connectivity between two corners of Brahmaputra? Under the NDA, modern bridges are being created on Brahmaputra and old unfinished bridges are being completed," he added.

He also credited the NDA government for saving Assam from decades of conflict and establishing peace and stability here.

PM Modi pointed out that BJP had saved rhinos of the state from Congress-backed poachers, by putting them behind bars.

"Our government is working by prioritising the safety of animals and availing facilities to people," he said.

Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.