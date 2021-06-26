Top
It's simple, we are with farmers: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Highlights

As the farmers are intensifying their protest over the three farm laws on the completion of seven months of their agitation at the borders of the national capital

New Delhi: As the farmers are intensifying their protest over the three farm laws on the completion of seven months of their agitation at the borders of the national capital, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday came out in their support saying we are with the "farmers".

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "It's simple - We are with Satyagrahi Annadata (farmers)."


The Congress Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad tweeted with the hashtag #Farmersprotest. On the completion of seven months of their protest at several points on the borders of the national capital, the farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) are observing 'Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas".

Farmers will also visit the Raj Bhavan (the Governor House) in several states.

The farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting demanding the withdrawal of three farm laws and ensuring MSP for their produce since November 26 last year.

