Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in 14th Vice President

New Delhi: Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Thursday sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Dhankhar in a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dhankhar's predecessor M Venkaiah Naidu were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony. With Dhankhar also acting as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha by virtue of being the Vice-President, both the Houses of Parliament will be presided over by leaders from Rajasthan.

Dhankar, who was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee for the vice-presidential post, defeated Opposition's candidate Margaret Alva by a margin of 346 votes.