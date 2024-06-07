‘Jahan kam, wahan hum’: Narendra Modi reveals how NDA worked together to score a hat-trick

New Delhi: Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, who was elected the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party on Friday, has revealed how the NDA won a third term in office.

“The NDA partners worked as a team. Our mantra was simple -- ‘Jahan kam, wahan hum’. We hugged everyone and left no one behind. We worked at the grassroots and became an organic alliance,” he said while delivering a speech in the Central Hall of the Parliament after the NDA partners unanimously chose him to be the Prime Minister for the next five years.

Wherever the alliance partners needed help, the NDA leaders and workers helped each other to make the alliance stronger, he said.

“No alliance has been this strong in India's electoral history. This victory belongs to the alliance. I want to assure the people that the NDA will leave no stone unturned to fulfil people's dreams,” said PM-elect Modi, adding that the NDA has been around for over 30 years and has run three successful governments and it will fulfil the citizens' dreams for the fourth time as well.

“I have also worked for the alliance for the last 30 years. Today, I am proud that we have been elected to run the government for a fourth time. The NDA is the most successful alliance that the country has got. Our alliance is not for power or to run the government... The NDA believes in ‘Nation First’ policy,” Narendra Modi said.

Recalling that the alliance was founded by veteran leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Parkash Singh Badal, George Fernandes, Balasaheb Thackeray, and Sharad Yadav, Narendra Modi said, "It is because of the seeds these leaders sowed that people trust this alliance. We have their legacy and we are proud of them. In the last 10 years, we have kept their ideology alive in the alliance, and we are moving ahead with what they believed in."

He also said that in all the NDA-ruled states, the leaders have delivered good governance to the common people and fulfilled their dreams.

“Giving us another opportunity shows that the people trust NDA. A relationship based on trust always lasts long. That is why this is an emotional moment for me. I can’t thank you enough,” he said.

Stating that the people have chosen the NDA in 22 states which depicts India’s vibrant democracy, Narendra Modi said, "In about 10 states in the country, there is a large population of Adivasis. Out of these 10 states, the NDA is ruling in seven. Be it Goa or the Northeast, where Christians are in the majority, people have opted for the NDA as their preferred choice.

He also said that be it NDA leaders Chandrababu Naidu or Nitish Kumar, the alliance partners have always worked for the poor people and emphasised good governance, which is why people are repeatedly choosing the NDA.

Stating that the people rejected the INDIA bloc in Karnataka and Telangana even after the formation of Congress governments there, Narendra Modi said, “People could see in these few months how the Congress betrayed them. So they came out and hugged the NDA."

The Prime Minister-designate also congratulated the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP, saying they did everything to give a tough fight to the rivals.

“Despite not having candidates at many places, our team in Tamil Nadu did exceptionally well. They worked together to put up a good fight. Our vote share has also increased there which indicates what is coming in the days ahead,” he said.

Likewise, the BJP did exceptionally well in Puducherry and Kerala as well, he said.

“Our workers were killed in Kerala. Be it the UDF or the LDF, both have repressed our workers. But despite this, the BJP workers never gave up. It is because of their sacrifice that we will now see an MP from Kerala in the Parliament,” he said.

“I also asked Chandrababu Naidu about Andhra Pradesh, and he informed me that the latest victory was the highest electoral win for the alliance in the state. Pawan (Kalyan) is not just Pawan, he is an ‘Aandhi’ (storm),” he remarked.

Talking about Odisha, he said that due to the blessings of Lord Jagannath, there has been a revolution in the state.

“My experience is that God has various forms. But I have always believed that Mahaprabhu Jagannath is the God of the poor. Odisha has witnessed a revolution this time,” the Prime Minister-elect said.

Taking a jibe at the INDIA bloc, he asked if the EVMs are ‘alive' or 'dead’ as the opposition had blamed EVM 'manipulation' for the BJP's victories.

“On June 4, I was busy with some work. My phone rang and I asked the person on the other side to leave the results and first tell me if the EVMs are dead or alive,” he said.

Claiming that Congress has made it a point to make people suspect the outcomes of every election, Narendra Modi said, “For the next five years, we will not hear about EVM manipulations. But it will start all over again in the 2029 elections. They even did not let the ECI function properly. Most of the time, the ECI was answering questions in the Supreme Court as the Congress falsely blamed the poll panel for not taking action."

He also said that from June 1 to June 4, the INDIA bloc leaders gave inflammatory speeches which could have led to anarchy in the country.

“This is a very serious issue. The INDIA bloc tried everything to create a serious situation in the country before the results. The elections united people, but the INDIA bloc tried to divide the country,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Narendra Modi also congratulated the opposition candidates, saying that he looks towards healthy discussions in the Parliament.

The Prime Minister-elect also promised that three crore new houses will be built for the poor in the next 10 years, while loans worth Rs 20 lakh will also be given to the youth under the Mudra Yojna.

Stating that the NDA government will work for the middle class who are the “strength of the country”, he said, "We will provide all the facilities to the middle class. They should also be able to save money. We will strengthen them."

Narendra Modi also coined a new slogan for aforestation on the occasion -- ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’.

“Plant a tree in the name of your mother. Celebrate her birthday by planting a tree,” he said.