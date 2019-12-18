Jaipur 2008 blasts verdict: 4 convicted and 1 acquitted in the case

After a decade of the serial blasts occurred at two Hanuman temples at two entry points to the walled city – Sanganeri Gate and Chandpole, The Jaipur Special Court has issued a verdict on the case on Wednesday. Four accused Sarvar Aazmi, Mohammad Saif, Saifur Rahman and Salman were convicted while one Shahbaz Hussain acquitted in connection to the case. The four convicted are charged under different sections, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Delhi Police's Special Cell had arrested terrorist Ariz Khan alias Junaid of Indian Mujahideen (IM) who is the chief executioner of serial blasts in Delhi, Jaipur and Ahmedabad in the year 2008 and UP Court blasts.The police have found evidence against Junaid along with Atif Ameen who procured explosives in Udipi where they were given C-shape/boat shape structure and a large number of detonators by Riyaz Bhatkal and Yasin Bhatkal.

The terrorist groups reportedly reached Jaipur 10 days before the blasts after gathering explosives. After conducting recce, they planted 10 IEDs at ten various locations where nine explosions took place while one is said to be failed to explode.

The explosion took place on a summer evening in May 2008 around 7.20 pm, near the iconic Hawa Mahal. In less than five minutes, there was another blast before anyone could understand that a terror attack had rocked the 280-year-old city.

In two blast, 25 people killed, and 17 died outside Sanganeri Gate temple. Thirteen men of ages 20 were arrested and are in Jaipur Central Jail.

The trial began in December 2008, and after eleven years, a special court in Jaipur pronounced the verdict in the case.