Jaishankar calls for sustained dialogue to bring India-China relations back on track

Speaking in China on July 14, the External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, stressed on “advancing efforts” to stabilise ties with China. The external affairs minister met with the Chinese vice-president, Han Zheng.

On the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Mr. Jaishankar said its resumption is “widely appreciated in India”. Mr. Jaishankar china visit since the military conflict along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh began in 2020.

Last month, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra resumed after six years, the first such Kailash Mansarovar Yatra jaishankar china pilgrimage to be held since the last one. The move was announced after talks between External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart.

“It’s a privilege to be here for the SCO Foreign Ministers’ meeting. We are confident that the Chinese presidency will ensure a fruitful and successful tenure and India is ready to support you,” he added.

The external affairs minister hoped that this visit would further add to this positive momentum. “I think India and China have an important role in the region and internationally, and it’s only logical that we must keep an open and constructive dialogue. I’m very much looking forward to having that opportunity on this visit,” he added.

“The international situation, as we meet today, Excellency, is very complex.

The two foreign ministers last met on the sidelines of a G20 meeting last February in Johannesburg, South Africa and there too both sides had repeated calls for building mutual trust and support.

Tianjin will be the host city for the SCO foreign ministers’ meeting on Tuesday.

Wang Yi will also be expected to travel to India next month to meet NSA Ajit Doval, part of the planned cycle of dialogue under the Special Representatives (SR) mechanism to resolve the decades-old boundary dispute.

China, the current SCO chair, is hosting the grouping’s meetings.