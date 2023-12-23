Jaishankar condemns defacing of Hindu temple in US, says separatists should not be given space

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday condemned the defacing of the SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir at Newark in California and said that separatists should not get space.

The reactions from External Affairs Minister came after a prominent Hindu temple in California was defaced with pro-Khalistan slogans and anti-India graffiti. The incident came to light when images were shared on X by the Hindu-American foundation.

Speaking to the media here, Jaishankar said, “I have seen it. As you know that we are worried that… outside India the extremism and separatists should not be given space. Our Consulate there complained to the government and the police and I think an inquiry is underway."

Earlier in the day, Indian Consulate in San Francisco in a post on X also condemned the defacing of the prominent temple and said, “We strongly condemn the defacing of SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir at Newark, California with anti-India graffiti.”

“This incident has hurt the sentiments of the Indian community. We have pressed for quick investigation and prompt action against the vandals by the US authorities in this matter,” it added.

According to the temple administration, the incident took place on Thursday night.

This is not the first time a Hindu temple has been targeted, as similar incidents have occurred in the past, both in the US and its neighboring Canada.

In August, a temple in Canada's Surrey was vandalised allegedly by Khalistani supporters. Pro-Khalistan posters were put up on the walls and the gate of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, in Surrey -- one of the oldest temples in British Columbia. Some of the posters called for Canada to investigate India's "role" in the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

Canada had accused India of having a role in Nijjar's killing but it did not provide any evidence to India for the allegations.

The US has also arrested an Indian for alleged involvement in a plot to murder Khalistan terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

India has called the allegations false and baseless, claiming that they will investigate if the countries provide proof.