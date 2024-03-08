Jaishankar Foresees 15 Years Of Political Stability In India, Paving The Way For Bold Decision-Making

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed optimism on Friday, stating his confidence in India's potential for a stable government lasting 15 years or possibly even longer. Speaking at the Nikkei Forum on India-Japan Special Strategic Partnership, Jaishankar emphasized the importance of long-term political stability in facilitating "bold" decision-making by a government.

Responding to a query about political stability and its impact on India's foreign policy, Jaishankar highlighted the significance of having a reformist and visionary leadership, supported by a robust political mandate, particularly in terms of parliamentary majority in a democracy. As India approaches crucial general elections this year, with over 950 million citizens participating, the minister asserted, "Hundred per cent we will have 15 years of stable government. It could even be that of 20 years or longer."

Jaishankar underlined the importance of both a vision and political support, emphasizing that a combination of a reformist leadership with a strong political mandate leads to decisive actions. He noted India's experience of having political stability over the past decade, allowing for bold decisions that may have been debated for years.

The minister underscored that political stability translates into policy stability, a crucial factor for investors making long-term commitments to India. He stated that knowing the country's political landscape for the next decade is vital for those considering investing in India.

Concluding on a positive note, Jaishankar expressed his confidence in India's political stability for the next decade, citing it as a critical aspect of the country's favorable risk evaluation. The minister is currently on a three-day visit to Japan, aiming to enhance bilateral exchanges and lay the groundwork for future cooperation, following his participation in the 16th India-Japan Foreign Minister's Strategic Dialogue and the Raisina Roundtable.