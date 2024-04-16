Jajpur: Denied ticket, BJP leader displays show of strength

Jajpur : Dharmasala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and a ticket aspirant Himansu Sekhra Sahoo displayed his show of strength at Jaraka Bazaar Mahotsav ground here on Sunday.

Thousands of BJP workers, carrying party flags, participated in the meeting under the banner of Vishal Janasamabesh, organised by Sahoo. Sahoo had called his supporters from across Dharmasala Assembly constituency for Vishal Janasamabesh after being denied party ticket for the Assembly elections.



Addressing the gathering, businessman-turned-politician Sahoo said, “the BJP has not declared me as its candidate. I have worked for the party tirelessly and made it stronger. The party has assured me that I will have the opportunity to fight for the Dharmasala Assembly seat.”



The BJP officially declared Smrutirekha Pahi as its candidate for Dharmasala Assembly seat a few days ago. Sahoo has been peeved about not being given ticket. In the intriguing political battle in Dharmasala Assembly segment, both Sahoo and Pahi are fervently campaigning separately for the BJP. Both of them have been canvassing door-to-door, seeking votes from constituents separately.



Sahoo firmly believes that he will get party ticket and contest as BJP candidate in the upcoming election.



Sahoo and his supporters say that the BJP ticket will eventually be withdrawn from Smrutirekha Pahi as the party high command has assured them that an opportunity would be given to Sahoo to fight from Dharmasala Assembly seat.



Last week, when the BJP announced Smrutirekha as their candidate for Dharmasala Assembly constituency, Sahoo and his followers vehemently opposed the decision.

Soon after the announcement of declaration of tickets, thousands of BJP workers and supporters of Sahoo went to Bhubaneswar and met the State party chief at the party’s headquarters and demanded immediate reconsideration of the decision.

They staged a demonstration in front of the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar. In response, BJP State president Manmohan Samal assured them that the matter will be reconsidered at the highest party forum. Consequently, Sahoo’s supporters withdrew their protest.



Both factions within the BJP are now eagerly awaiting the final decision on who will receive the party ticket for the upcoming election.

