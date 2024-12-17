Live
Jamili Elections Bill to be Introduced in Lok Sabha Today
New Delhi: The Jamili Elections Bill, aimed at synchronizing Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections, will be introduced in the Lok Sabha today by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.
The bill, which requires the support of at least 361 MPs to pass, has generated significant political interest. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), currently holds the backing of 293 MPs, while the INDIA bloc commands the support of 235 MPs.
In preparation for the crucial session, the BJP has issued a three-line whip to its MPs, mandating their presence and support for the bill. This move reflects the ruling party’s determination to ensure the bill’s passage amid the strong opposition expected from the INDIA coalition.
The Jamili Elections Bill, which seeks to align national and state elections into a single electoral cycle, has sparked widespread debate across political circles regarding its feasibility and impact on governance.