  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Jammu Srinagar national highway shuts due to stone slide

Jammu Srinagar national highway shuts due to stone slide
x
Highlights

Jammu Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to the stone slide at Khooni Nalah, officials said on Friday.

Jammu: Jammu Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to the stone slide at Khooni Nalah, officials said on Friday.

"NH-44 blocked due to stone slide at Khooni Nalah," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.

The Traffic Police said that people are advised to avoid the journey on NH-44 till the road is clear.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X