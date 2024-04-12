Live
- CCB scores high, Nab drug traffickers
- South Africa's Kapp reprimanded for swearing during ODI; second breach of ICC code in a week
- Special poojas at the glorious Santoshimata temple
- Tragedy in Nagarkurnool district.. Two women died due to electric shock
- Campaigning not exciting as opposition lacks strength, claims Assam minister
- J&K: Water rafting event held in Doda for youth voters
- PM Modi's advice on how gaming industry progress in India was inspiring: Creators
- India’s CPI inflation eases to 9-month low of 4.85 pc in March
- Uddhav Thackeray hops onto Mumbai local train after campaigning in Palghar
- PM Modi holds roadshow in Dausa in Rajasthan
Just In
Jammu Srinagar national highway shuts due to stone slide
Highlights
Jammu Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to the stone slide at Khooni Nalah, officials said on Friday.
Jammu: Jammu Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to the stone slide at Khooni Nalah, officials said on Friday.
"NH-44 blocked due to stone slide at Khooni Nalah," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.
The Traffic Police said that people are advised to avoid the journey on NH-44 till the road is clear.
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir.
Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.
