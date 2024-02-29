Jamtara Train Accident: 2 Dead, Several Injured

Tragedy struck at the Kalajharia railway station in Jamtara, Jharkhand, as an express train mowed down at least two individuals attempting to flee a "fire" on board. A three-person team has been assembled by the Eastern Railways to investigate the incident.



Fears of an onboard fire caused many Anga Express passengers on their way from Bhagalpur to Bengaluru to disembark. Another train on the same route ran them over as they attempted to flee the supposed fire by running across the tracks. The victims, according to the Eastern Railway, were not passengers but rather pedestrians walking along the track who were struck by a train. Reports of a fire onboard the train were also disregarded.

According to Kaushik Mitra, the Eastern Railways official:

"Two persons walking on the track were run over by the train at least two km away from train number 12254 passing from Vidyasagar Kasitar. There is no incident of fire. As of now, two deaths have been confirmed. The deceased are not passengers, they were walking on the track. A three-member committee has been formed to enquire about the issue."

We are currently conducting rescue operations. The injured will be transported to Jamtara by medical teams, four ambulances, and three buses, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Jamtara. The accident site is precisely fifteen kilometres away from the district office.

"Pained by the mishap in Jamtara, Jharkhand. Those who have suffered the loss of a loved one are in my prayers. I hope the wounded get well soon." Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement, expressing his condolences for the victims.

