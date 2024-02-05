Live
- US investment firm Vanguard cuts Ola's valuation to $1.88 bn
- Paytm denies reports on selling its wallet business, says 'market speculation'
- Telangana Assembly budget session 2024: Telangana Cabinet decisions on budget session
- Kochi to host 6th edition of Indian Boat and Marine Show
- Airtel Q3 net profit jumps 54% to Rs 2,442 crore
- Lalu's family misused the power: Deputy CM
- Nellore TDP president Abdul Aziz Babu flays Jagan over unemployment
- Kavya Krishna Reddy honours sportsperson Sheik Hussain in Kavali
- SC agrees to list curative pleas filed by Sisodia against denial of bail
- Maldives to attract 2 mn tourists in 2024
Just In
Jats to protest at railway tracks on Feb 7 in Rajasthan's Bharatpur over quota demand
The Jat community, which has been demanding reservation, has threatened to block the Mumbai-Delhi railway track in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on February 7 in case there is no invitation from the Centre to hold talks, said community leaders.
Jaipur: The Jat community, which has been demanding reservation, has threatened to block the Mumbai-Delhi railway track in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on February 7 in case there is no invitation from the Centre to hold talks, said community leaders.
Speaking to IANS, Nem Singh Fauzdar, community leader said, "It is the 20th day of the Mahapadav of Jat community. We have now decided to jam the Delhi-Mumbai railway track on 7th February at 12 noon. Till now the Jat community sitting in Jaicholi has not received any call for talks from the Centre.
"The Jat community has now decided to block the railway track."
The protest was started from January 17 to demand reservation for OBCs from the Centre government. On Sunday, the Jat community started a relay fast after warning the Central government.
"Thousands of our members have staged this fast since yesterday which will be for three days and then we will start this agitation on railway tracks if our demands remain unfulfilled," said Fauzdar.