Jats to protest at railway tracks on Feb 7 in Rajasthan's Bharatpur over quota demand

Jaipur: The Jat community, which has been demanding reservation, has threatened to block the Mumbai-Delhi railway track in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on February 7 in case there is no invitation from the Centre to hold talks, said community leaders.

Speaking to IANS, Nem Singh Fauzdar, community leader said, "It is the 20th day of the Mahapadav of Jat community. We have now decided to jam the Delhi-Mumbai railway track on 7th February at 12 noon. Till now the Jat community sitting in Jaicholi has not received any call for talks from the Centre.

"The Jat community has now decided to block the railway track."

The protest was started from January 17 to demand reservation for OBCs from the Centre government. On Sunday, the Jat community started a relay fast after warning the Central government.

"Thousands of our members have staged this fast since yesterday which will be for three days and then we will start this agitation on railway tracks if our demands remain unfulfilled," said Fauzdar.