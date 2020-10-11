JD-U releases Vision Document ahead of Bihar polls

Patna: More than a fortnight ahead of the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JD-U) on Sunday released its 'vision document' entitled 'Saat Nischay' to woo voters.

The ruling party has emphasised through 'Saat Nischay' (Part II) its focus on students, their education from primary to higher levels, followed by jobs in the next five years. Part 1 of the vision document was launched in 2015 when the JD-U was part of the Mahagathbandhan.

"We have established many educational institutions in Bihar during our rule. And to extend it, we will now focus on enhancing the quality of education in institutions such as ITIs and polytechnic institutes to turn them into centres of excellence in Bihar," Nitish said.

"We propose to give loans of up to Rs 5 lakh or 50% of the project cost without any interest to women. The idea is to boost their entrepreneurship and make them self- dependent," the JD-U leader said.

The Chief Minister said that strengthening irrigation in Bihar would help the state farmers. "There is a proposal to take water supply line to every farmland across the state."

As per the fourth points of the vision document, Nitish Kumar talked about installation of solar street lights in every village, besides sanitation and prosperity issues.

The fifth point talks about sanitation in cities, construction of homes for senior citizens, multistoreyed buildings for economically weaker sections, and electric crematoriums at important places on the bank of rivers.

Road connectivity to each Bihar village and construction of road bypasses and flyovers in urban areas has also found place in the vision document.

The seventh point pertains to the construction of primary and secondary hospitals in each village as well as development of infrastructures for veterinary hospitals.

The Bihar Assembly elections for 243 seats will be held in three phases -- for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.