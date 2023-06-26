JD(U) MLC in Bihar accuses party state president of sidelining him

Patna: JD(U) MLC Rameshwar Mahto on Monday accused party state president Umesh Kushwaha of sidelining him while developing strategies for the state.

He said that Kushwaha, along with a section of people of his community, met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence on Sunday without informing him.

Such a development is not good for the party. “It is the greatness of Chief Minister Kumar that he exalted Kushwaha as state president of the party twice. He, along with a section of people belonging to his community, met the chief minister without informing me. Such acts can only weaken the hands of Nitish Kumar,” Mahto said.

“Being a state president, Kushwaha should take all sections of people along to make the party and the CM stronger. Unfortunately he is not doing it as he is trapped in groupism. In case of an issue with me, he should talk to me directly. Party cannot function with hesitation. He is working only for his growth ,” Mahto said.

“Umesh Kushwaha is trying to sideline me to achieve his own political wish. I believe such a thinking is not good,” Mahto said.

Asked about the nature of the meeting, Mahto said that as he did not go there, he is clueless about it.

Responding to the allegations, Kushwaha, the state president of the party, said, “We do not take seriously the comment of a lawyer who makes baseless allegations in falsehood.”

“If that person (Rameshwar Mahto) has any objection against me, he should go to higher authorities like our national president or our chief minister. Instead of putting his concerns on the party platform, he went to the media. He sometimes appreciates BJP and sometimes Upendra Kushwaha. So, who is involved in acting inappropriately by breaching the party’s protocol is visible,” Kushwaha said.

“We take notice of those who are within the party and work for it,” Kushwaha said.