Jharkhand man kills wife, commits suicide

Ranchi: A man allegedly hacked his wife to death in Jharkhand's Palamau district, before committing suicide on Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said Virodhi Singh, 40, of Vinayaka village under Tarhasi police station jurisdiction, had jumped into the village well this morning. He was a Panchayat Sewak.

Late on Tuesday night, he had reportedly killed his wife Leelwati Devi with an axe. According to police, Singh was jailed for taking a bribe but was released a few days ago. He was said to be in a depressed mood and used to quarrel with his wife.

The couple is survived by two sons. His youngest son Dharamjeet Singh however alleged that his parents were killed. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.