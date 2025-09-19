Jindal Foundation plants 55K saplings in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Jindal Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel, led by Shallu Jindal, planted 75,000 saplings across the country. In Odisha, joining the State government’s massive plantation drive under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0,’ Jindal Foundation planted 55,000 saplings on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. This was done under the guidance of Naveen Jindal, Kurukshetra MP and Chairman of Jindal Steel.

The Foundation organised community plantation programmes across its key operational sites in Angul, Barbil, Tensa and Kasia, involving thousands of employees, Women SHGs, Farmers’ Clubs , Community members, students and volunteers. The drive also witnessed enthusiastic participation of government officers, teachers, nature lovers and members of local panchayats. Significantly, the saplings planted were fruit-bearing trees and plants of medicinal values ensuring long-term ecological, health and nutritional benefits for the communities.

At Angul, ADM Pratap Pritimay accompanied by Sub-Collector Mayadhar Behera and tehsildar Sushant Mishra, planted saplings at Benagadia and Derjang villages where more than 20 acres land came under greenery initiatives of Jindal Foundation. Similarly, in Barbil, Tensa and Kasia, the Foundation conducted community plantation drives across four gram panchayats, where 12,000 saplings were planted.

Jindal Foundation’s Chairperson Shallu Jindal said, “We are proud to be a part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, which unites environmental responsibility blended with the most sacred emotional connection with one’ s mother.”