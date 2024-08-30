Jindal meets CM

  • Menu
Three-time Kurukshetra MP and Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) Chairman Naveen Jindal met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the ongoing projects of the JSP in Odisha were discussed. Jindal apprised the Chief Minister about the expansion of Angul Steel Plant to 25.2 MTPA in phases, which will make it the world’s largest steel plant at a single location.

The Chief Minister appreciated the JSP’s efforts for the development of industry in Odisha. Jindal said the JSP would continue to partner with the government and people of Odisha for industry-led holistic development of the State.

