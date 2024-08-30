Live
- Deepika Padukone Buys Rs. 100 Crore Seafront Apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra
- Mukti Mohan believes in ‘supernatural’: You just feel the vibe or energy
- HYDRA lens on Durgam Cheruvu, many A-listers face demolition axe
- Empowering Parents: Navigating Asthma Care For Children
- How AI & ML are empowering graduates in job markets
- Horror genre booms in Bollywood: Rashmika Mandanna joins the fray with ‘Vampires of Vijayanagara’
- Krishna district SP assures of action against those responsible for alleged hidden camera incident
- Akkineni Nagarjuna's First Look as Simon in Lokesh Kanagaraj's ‘Coolie’ Unveiled
- ‘Bad Newz’ now streaming on Amazon Prime Video with a twist
- Nani’s meteoric rise; shakes box-office with hattrick success
Just In
Jindal meets CM
Highlights
Three-time Kurukshetra MP and Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) Chairman Naveen Jindal met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Thursday.
Bhubaneswar: Three-time Kurukshetra MP and Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) Chairman Naveen Jindal met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Thursday.
During the meeting, the ongoing projects of the JSP in Odisha were discussed. Jindal apprised the Chief Minister about the expansion of Angul Steel Plant to 25.2 MTPA in phases, which will make it the world’s largest steel plant at a single location.
The Chief Minister appreciated the JSP’s efforts for the development of industry in Odisha. Jindal said the JSP would continue to partner with the government and people of Odisha for industry-led holistic development of the State.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS