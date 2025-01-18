  • Menu
Jindal meets CM

Three-time Kurukshetra MP and Jindal Steel & Power Chairman Naveen Jindal called on Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday.

Bhubaneswar: Three-time Kurukshetra MP and Jindal Steel & Power Chairman Naveen Jindal called on Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday. During a meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan, Jindal discussed JSP’s ongoing projects in the State, including significant capacity expansion of Angul Steel Plant.

Jindal also met Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Law, Works & Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan. The JSP’s Executive Director in-charge (Angul) Pankaj Malhan and other senior officials were also present.

