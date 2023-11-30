J&K ADGP Law & Order chairs joint security meeting

Srinagar: ADGP Law and Order J&K Vijay Kumar on Thursday chaired a security meeting to review the prevailing situation, police said.

"ADGP was briefed by the officers about the chronology of events happened during past couple of days vis-a-vis handling of these issues as per the merits and Law by J&K Police," the statement said.

It said that the ADGP not only appreciated lLaw enforcing agencies for their timely action but also praised the society for showing maturity while reacting to the issue.

He asked the officials to take full control of situation and not allow nefarious designs to exploit the situation.

ADGP stressed upon all the enforcement agencies to identify real miscreants who have been spreading rumours and take appropriate preventive legal actions so that the sanctity of law is fully maintained.

He has also asked the intelligence agencies to keep a hawks eye on the situation and identify the people with nefarious designs who are hell bent to pollute atmosphere of peace and tranquility.