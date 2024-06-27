Live
- Formula 1: Lance Stroll signs contract extension with Aston Martin for 2025 and beyond
- Top US envoy in Seoul calls for int'l cooperation against cybersecurity threats
- India ahead of global countries in ensuring One Health goals: V.K. Paul
- J&K: American, Chinese arms & ammunition recovered from slain terrorists in Doda
- India on way to become a global economic superpower
- UP govt committed to promoting MSMEs: Deputy CM Pathak
- Those seeking more Dy CMs, new K'taka Cong chief can approach party high command: Shivakumar
- IND v SA, Women's Test: When and where to watch, date, time, live streaming, live broadcast, venue
- Opposition Protests During President Murmu's Address Over Manipur Violence, NEET Paper Leak, And New Criminal Laws
- Indian Railways posts double digit increase in track renewal
Just In
J&K: American, Chinese arms & ammunition recovered from slain terrorists in Doda
GoC Army’s Nagrota-based White Knights Corps, Lt General Navin Sachdeva, on Thursday, reviewed operational preparedness in Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda district
Jammu: GoC Army’s Nagrota-based White Knights Corps, Lt General Navin Sachdeva, on Thursday, reviewed operational preparedness in Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda district and also saw the arms and ammunition recovered from three slain terrorists in Gandoh area on Wednesday.
He complimented the troops for their professional conduct of the operation and exhorted them to continue maintaining operational focus.
The arms and ammunition recovered from three slain terrorists during a joint operation by police, army and CRPF has exposed the army of Pakistan for supplying weapons purchased by them from the US and China to the terrorists.
Arms and ammunition recovered yesterday from slain terrorists include US-made M4 Carbine with Thermal Sight. STANAG Magazines (For 5.56 mm M4). Chinese TYPE 56-1 (AK-56) Assault Rifle, AK Magazines (7.62 mm) and Chinese TYPE 86 Hand Grenades.
In the past, the security forces recovered specially made US and Chinese armour-piercing bullets from the terrorists operating in J&K.