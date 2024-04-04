J&K Apni Party announces candidates for 2 LS seats

Live
Just In
Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Apni Party headed by Syed Altaf Bukhari on Thursday announced its candidates for 2 Lok Sabha seats in the Valley.
A spokesman of the Apni Party said that Mohammad Ashraf Mir will fight Lok Sabha elections for the party from the Srinagar constituency while Zafar Iqbal Manhas will be the party candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.
The party has not announced any candidate for the north Kashmir Baramulla constituency.
With the Apni Party announcing candidates for Srinagar and Anantnag-Rajouri constituencies, the Lok Sabha election battle in these constituencies has become interesting.
NC has fielded senior Gujjar/Bakarwal leader Mian Altaf Ahmad for the Anantnag seat while Omar Abdullah is likely to fight from the Srinagar constituency.
Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister and President of PDP is also likely to stand for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat.