J&K: Formula-4 car run to be held in Srinagar on March 17

Srinagar: A Formula-4 car run will be held in J&K’s Srinagar city for the first time on March 17.

The Formula-4 car run will be held from the Lalit Ghat on the banks of the Dal Lake to Nehru Park.

Renowned formula car drivers are likely to participate in the event.

The run will be held from 10 am to 2 pm on March 17 over a distance of 1.7 km.

Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) reviewed a meeting to ensure arrangements for the event.

Bidhuri instructed proper security arrangements for the event, including the deployment of drone surveillance.

He also instructed the installation of C-type 2-tier barricades including red barricades at both ends of the route, besides deployment of a medical team with two critical care ambulances and fire extinguishers.

He said that the hosting of the Formula-4 car race in Srinagar is a major achievement.