J&K govt orders major reshuffle in administration of middle, junior level officers

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday ordered a major administrative reshuffle of 108 officers at middle and junior administrative levels.

According to an order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir general administration department, Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, JKAS, is posted as Vice-Chairman, Lakes, Conservation and Management Authority, Jammu and Kashmir.

Aijaz Abdullah Saraf, JKAS, has been posted Member, Jammu and Kashmir Special Tribunal.

Munir-ul-Islam, JKAS, Secretary in the Information Department, shall hold the charge of the post of CEO/Secretary, Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Mathora Masoom, JKAS, is posted as Director, Floriculture, Kashmir. Rajesh Kumar Shavan, JKAS, is posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department. Musheer Ahmed, JKAS, Mission Director, ICDS, is posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Transport Department. Rakesh Kumar Srangal, JKAS, is posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Finance Department.

Abdul Rashid War, JKAS, is posted as Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation. Mohammad Shahid Saleem Dar, JKAS, is posted as Director, Hospitality and Protocol, Jammu and Kashmir.

Ravi Shankar Sharma, JKAS, is posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction. Manisha Sarin, JKAS, is posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Purnima Mittal, JKAS is posted as Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Women's Development corporation.

Haris Ahmad Handoo, JKAS, shall hold the charge of the posts of Director, SKICC and Secretary, Royal Spring Golf Course, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Kapil Sharma, JKAS, is posted as Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu. Tariq Hussain Ganai, JKAS shall hold the charge of the post of Managing Dlrector, Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation, in addition to his own duties, till further orders. Rajinder Singh, JKAS, is posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department.

Naseer Ahmad Wani, is posted as Director School Education, Kashmir.

In addition to these, other JKAS officers have been assigned new postings.

This order by the Jammu and Kashmir government headed by Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah followed an earlier order by the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha in which 21 police officers were given new postings.



