J&K L-G interacts with young delegates from 9 countries visiting India

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha on Thursday interacted with 19 young delegates from nine democratic countries, who are visiting India under ICCR's Gen Next Democracy Network Programme.

The young delegates are from Ireland, Namibia, USA, Iceland, Luxembourg, Italy, Denmark, Albania and Moldova.

“During interaction, L-G shared his views on transformational journey of Jammu Kashmir. He said the J&K UT is moving ahead on the path of development with ambitious goal of building digital society and inclusive, sustainable development,” an official said.

L-G also highlighted the historic landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface.

“The historic achievement belongs to the entire world, the humanity and to the young leaders like you,” he said.

L-G also responded to the questions of the members of the foreign delegation.