J&K L-G launches ‘Live Darshan Facility’ on Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's website

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and launched and dedicated ‘Live Darshan Facility’ and Bi-lingual chatbot on the website of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board for the devotees.

He also released a Yatra Guide Book on Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage ‘The Bhakti of Shakti’ by Rupa Publications.

"The Live Darshan Facility is available at the official website of the Shrine Board - www.maavaishnodevi.org. This initiative has been taken by the Shrine Board for the larger facilitation of devotees," an official statement said.

"In addition, with an aim to provide authentic information to pilgrims, a Bi-lingual Interactive Chatbot ‘Shakti’ has been developed for the official website augmenting the 24x7 toll-free helpline for addressing queries and grievances received from pilgrims."

It is pertinent to mention that over 20,000 pilgrims are being facilitated every month by the Call Centre.

The chatbot will provide all the relevant information on services/facilities provided by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and provide much-needed help to pilgrims to plan their visit in advance. It also features relaying of video/audio content for pilgrim awareness and the latest updates at the Holy Shrine.