Live
- 143 people, including two Nepalese, fly out of Israel under 'Operation Ajay'
- Not in jail... I am in your hearts: Nara Chandrababu Naidu's Emotional open letter from jail to Telugu people
- Vikranth, Mehreen Pirzada, Rukshar Dhillon's Big Budget Psychological Action Thriller 'Spark L.I.F.E' third single Gnapakalu is out now
- 300 kg unaccounted gold seized in Andhra's Proddatur town
- 'Unipolar world a distant history': Not tenable to think conflict impact can be limited, says Jaishankar
- 'gana: Protest against ethanol plant turns violent, 2 cops hurt; police vehicle torched
- ISRO prefers woman fighter test pilots for its manned mission, possible in future, says Somanath
- Farmers demanding more price for sugar cane; Factory owners denied
- Karnataka aims to recruit 20,000 new teachers in the Coming Year
- Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote letter to PM Modi, urging soldiers and government employees to refrain from participating in political activities
Just In
J&K L-G launches ‘Live Darshan Facility’ on Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's website
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and launched and dedicated ‘Live Darshan Facility’ and Bi-lingual chatbot on the website of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board for the devotees.
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and launched and dedicated ‘Live Darshan Facility’ and Bi-lingual chatbot on the website of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board for the devotees.
He also released a Yatra Guide Book on Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage ‘The Bhakti of Shakti’ by Rupa Publications.
"The Live Darshan Facility is available at the official website of the Shrine Board - www.maavaishnodevi.org. This initiative has been taken by the Shrine Board for the larger facilitation of devotees," an official statement said.
"In addition, with an aim to provide authentic information to pilgrims, a Bi-lingual Interactive Chatbot ‘Shakti’ has been developed for the official website augmenting the 24x7 toll-free helpline for addressing queries and grievances received from pilgrims."
It is pertinent to mention that over 20,000 pilgrims are being facilitated every month by the Call Centre.
The chatbot will provide all the relevant information on services/facilities provided by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and provide much-needed help to pilgrims to plan their visit in advance. It also features relaying of video/audio content for pilgrim awareness and the latest updates at the Holy Shrine.