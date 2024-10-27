J&K L-G reviews preparations for ‘Run for Unity’ celebrations

Srinagar: J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Sunday reviewed preparations for observing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas ‘Run for Unity’ event to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

L-G chaired a meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar to review the preparations in which the officers gave their suggestions for the implementation of various programmes.

The L-G directed the district administrations and the line departments to ensure all arrangements for hassle-free and smooth conduct of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Run for Unity and J&K UT foundation day events.

The officials were directed to organise “Run for Unity” at all district headquarters and to ensure the participation of citizens from different age groups to celebrate the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

He also directed officials to put in place all the arrangements for the grand celebration of J&K UT foundation day in J&K.

He also instructed the officials to take all possible measures to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply, proper cleanliness and sanitation measures and make elaborate arrangements with regard to security and law & order.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s efforts as the first Home Minister led to the unification of over 500 princely states to form the union of Indian states.

Known as the Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel initiated the process of negotiation with the heads of the princely states and where necessary, he did not shy away from using the might of the state to see an end to autocratic rule in the country.

Mahatma Gandhi gave him the title of ‘Sardar’ for his great organisational skills during the Bardoli Satyagraha.