J&K: Landslide blocks Mughal Road, commuters alerted

The Mughal Road connecting Kashmir valley with the Jammu region was blocked by landslides on Monday.

Srinagar: The Mughal Road connecting Kashmir valley with the Jammu region was blocked by landslides on Monday.

The Mughal Road connects the Valley with Poonch and Rajouri districts of the Jammu division and serves as an alternate road to Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Authorities said that landslides occurring at Panar on the highway have blocked it.

“Efforts are on to clear the debris. Given the weather in the area, the debris clearance operation is likely to take some time."

“Commuters are advised to find out the latest status of the road before they undertake journey,” officials said.

