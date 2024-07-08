Live
- Satyamvada Singh to play negative role with comic timing in ‘Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani’
- Karnataka: School boy attacked for talking to a girl, 4 detained
- Ducati launches new motorcycle at Rs 16.5 lakh in India
- Delhi Rouse Avenue Court adjourns default bail petition to Friday
- Uma Chetry is a real hard-worker; was happy to see her stump Brits, says Munish Bali
- CM to Oppn: Don’t do politics on water logging in Mumbai, priority is to conduct rescue operation
- Two Dead, Over 130 Injured During Rath Yatra in Odisha
- Sanath Jayasuriya named Sri Lanka’s interim head coach ahead of India series
- Emraan Hashmi agrees 'trolling is a reality'; his advice: 'take it with a bit of salt'
- Supreme Court Agrees to Hear CBI Pleas Against HC Verdict Acquitting Surendra Koli
Just In
J&K: Landslide blocks Mughal Road, commuters alerted
Highlights
The Mughal Road connecting Kashmir valley with the Jammu region was blocked by landslides on Monday.
Srinagar: The Mughal Road connecting Kashmir valley with the Jammu region was blocked by landslides on Monday.
The Mughal Road connects the Valley with Poonch and Rajouri districts of the Jammu division and serves as an alternate road to Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.
Authorities said that landslides occurring at Panar on the highway have blocked it.
“Efforts are on to clear the debris. Given the weather in the area, the debris clearance operation is likely to take some time."
“Commuters are advised to find out the latest status of the road before they undertake journey,” officials said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS