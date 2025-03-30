J&K: LG visits hospital to enquire about security personnel injured in Kathua ops

Jammu: J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu to enquire about the welfare of security personnel who were injured in the Kathua anti-terrorist operation.

A team of doctors at GMC Jammu briefed him on the health condition of SDPO Border, Kathua, Dy SP Dheeraj Katoch and SPO Bharat Jalhotra and medical procedures being followed.

Manoj Sinha also met the family members of the injured and assured all possible assistance.

He directed the hospital administration to ensure the best possible medical care for the speedy recovery of the brave police personnel.

Five security personnel, including four policemen and one para commando, were martyred in the Kathua operation in which two terrorists were also killed.

Seven security personnel, including the SDPO Border Kathua, were injured in the operation.

The operation against terrorists has not been called off, as further areas adjoining the Safiyan village in the jurisdiction of the Rajbagh police station of Kathua district have been brought under the search operation now.

The group of five terrorists, all believed to be Pakistani mercenaries, were first seen by a woman and her husband in Sanyal village about four kilometers away from the International Border (IB).

When the team of J&K Police reached Sanyal village, they engaged the terrorists in an encounter.

In this encounter, the SDPO and two policemen were injured, but the terrorists fled from the area, leaving behind arms and ammunition.

The same group was later sighted in Safiyan village at Ghati Heights, where the army, police, BSF and the NSG joined the operation.

Two terrorists were killed while five security men were martyred in the encounter in the Safiyan village area.