J&K Lieutenant Governor to interact with DDCs, BDC & panchayat representatives

Srinagar: Taking governance to the grassroots level and strengthening the participatory democracy, J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha will interact with the DDCs, BDC and Panchayat representatives once every month.

Taking feedback from the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) on the functioning of the administration, execution of the work on-ground, besides getting the first hand information about their issues, are some of the key aspects of this monthly interaction.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department will formulate a mechanism for holding interactions of the Lt Governor with all three tiers of Panchayati Raj Institutions including DDCs, once every month.

The Lt Governor has directed the senior government officials and the DCs to ensure PRIs representatives are integral part of every government function, accorded the due protocol and involved at every stage of planning and implementation of the developmental projects.

"J&K Government strengthening participatory democracy, making Panchayati Raj institutions more empowered, vibrant in true sense. The 'LG Mulaqaat' will become a platform to voice developmental aspirations of the people and a strong mechanism to address area-specific needs", the Lt Governor said.

In a recent meeting, the Lt Governor had assured the DDC Chairpersons that the Government's focus is on the empowerment of Panchayati Raj System and strengthening grassroots level of democracy. He had also said that the administration will leave no stone unturned to make this institution more responsive while making sure PRIs representatives are taken on board on issues confronting the common man.

I can assure you that the government will provide all the facilities, office and accommodation to DDCs. Your participation was a response to those who were raising doubts over DDC election, the Lt Governor had told the DDC Chairpersons.

Recently, the J&K Government has approved a historic Rs 12,600.58 crore District Capex Budget 2021-22, which is more than double to the previous year's budget, for equitable development of J&K with active involvement of Panchayats, BDCs and DDCs, which itself speaks about the Government's commitment towards empowering the three-tier Panchayati Raj system in the UT through the involvement of PRIs representatives in government's functioning, besides planning and implementation of the developmental projects.