Governor, Union Minister showcase transformative schemes for women

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy underscored the central government’s commitment to women’s empowerment and inclusive growth during a programme organised under the aegis of the ABV Foundation on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma noted that Self-Help Groups, once limited to a symbolic existence, have been revitalised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He highlighted the success of the PM Awas Yojana, which has provided four crore poor families with permanent housing, alongside the Jan Dhan Yojana that enabled millions to access formal banking. Stressing the vision of Viksit Bharat, he stated that development is being pursued without barriers of caste or religion. He remarked that when women are economically strong, families prosper, and the acquisition of new skills by women brings a fresh direction to the entire nation.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy elaborated on various government initiatives ranging from space research to grassroots welfare.

He pointed out that street vendors and small entrepreneurs now receive loans without collateral thanks to schemes like the Jan Dhan Yojana, which has facilitated 55 crore accounts. Digital transactions, once confined to the wealthy, have now reached every household.

He specifically cited programmes such as Drone Didi, which trains women in drone technology, and Lakhpati Didi, which aims to make women financially independent. G Kishan Reddy also emphasised the expansion of skill centres in community halls to ensure training opportunities across diverse fields. He assured continued support for women entrepreneurs and highlighted the government’s decision to raise Self-Help Group loan limits from Rs 50,000 to Rs 20 lakh, with future plans to extend this limit to Rs 50 lakh to further bolster female-led enterprises.

ABV Foundation founder Kavya Kishan Reddy shared that more than 15 skill centres have been established in the Secunderabad parliamentary constituency, training over 25,000 women to become self-reliant. These centres are helping women expand their businesses and contribute meaningfully to the economy.

She credited the vision of the Prime Minister for introducing transformative schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Sukanya Samriddhi, and Mudra loans, which integrate women into the national development journey. The event concluded with a call for more women to utilise these central schemes to achieve financial autonomy and lead the charge toward a developed India by 2047.