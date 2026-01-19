J&K Met Dept predicts moderate to heavy snowfall from Jan 22

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Meteorological Department on Monday issued a weather advisory indicating that the continuing dry spell is likely to be broken by moderate to heavy snowfall, including in the plains of the Kashmir Valley, from the evening of January 22 to January 28.

The advisory said weather conditions are set to change significantly with two Western Disturbances expected to affect J&K in quick succession in the next few days.

The first and more intense system is likely to impact J&K and adjoining areas during January 22-24, with peak activity on January 23.

The second, comparatively moderate system is expected from the night of January 26 to the forenoon of January 28, peaking on January 27, the advisory said.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread light to moderate rain and snowfall is expected across the region, with heavy rain/snow at isolated places, particularly during the peak activity days.

The Met Department said the first system is most likely to cause heavy snowfall and rain over the Pir Panjal range, including the Chenab Valley in Jammu division and the middle and higher reaches of South Kashmir, covering areas such as Anantnag, Pahalgam, Kulgam, Shopian, Pir Ki Gali, Gulmarg, Sonamarg-Zojila axis, Bandipora-Razdan Pass, Kupwara-Sadhna Pass, and districts of Doda, Udhampur, Reasi, Kishtwar and Ramban.

Similar impacts, though of moderate to heavy intensity, are expected during the second system as well.

The advisory warned of possible disruption to surface and air transport, including the Jammu-Srinagar Highway and other major roads in the middle and higher reaches of J&K.

There is also a likelihood of landslides, mudslides and gusty winds ranging from 40 to 60 kmph at vulnerable locations.

In view of the forecast, travellers, tourists and transporters have been advised to plan their journey carefully.

People living in snow-bound areas have been cautioned against venturing into slopy and avalanche-prone zones, while farmers have been advised to suspend irrigation, fertiliser application and chemical spray activities during the period.

A Western Disturbance is an extra-tropical storm originating in the Mediterranean region that brings sudden winter rain to the northwestern parts of the Indian subcontinent, extending as far east as northern parts of Bangladesh and southeastern Nepal.

The prospects of the rabi crop in India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh depend largely on the activities of Western Disturbances.