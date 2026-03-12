Tech-driven edu to get major boost in TTD institutions

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has taken a major step towards modernising its educational institutions by allocating Rs118.89 crore for the financial year 2026–27, with a strong focus on introducing technology-driven education, enhancing students’ capabilities and expanding skill development training.

The initiative aims to equip students with modern learning tools and prepare them for higher education and employment opportunities through upgraded infrastructure and advanced academic facilities.

The allocation marks a significant increase compared to previous years, when funds were mainly utilised for construction works and basic infrastructure development. Excluding salaries, TTD had allocated Rs 24.37 crore in 2021–22, Rs 39.04 crore in 2022–23, Rs 33.08 crore in 2023–24, Rs 25.99 crore in 2024–25 and Rs 13.08 crore in 2025–26 for development activities under the Education Department.

For the current financial year, the Rs 118.89 crore allocation has been jointly provided by the SV Vidyadanam Trust and TTD to comprehensively upgrade schools and colleges run by the temple body. The decision follows directions given by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during a recent review meeting, where he emphasised the need to provide modern facilities and improve the quality of education in TTD institutions.

TTD officials said comprehensive plans are being prepared to further strengthen the Education Department with modern facilities under the supervision of TTD Trust Board Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer M Ravichandra and JEO (Health and Education) Dr A Sarath, with the aim of creating a technologically advanced and student-focused educational ecosystem.

As part of the development plan, additional classrooms and hostel facilities will be constructed to accommodate growing student strength. Various infrastructure improvements will also be undertaken across TTD-run educational institutions to enhance the overall learning environment.

TTD is also focusing on the holistic development of students by encouraging sports, cultural and co-curricular activities. Training programmes will be organised for both teaching and non-teaching staff to improve academic standards and institutional management. Special coaching programmes aimed at preparing students for competitive examinations such as IIT, NEET, CA and CLAT will be introduced alongside skill development, vocational and job-oriented courses.

Modern technology-based education will receive priority under the new plan. Digital classrooms, computers, smart panel boards, computer laboratories and virtual conference facilities will be established across institutions. Modern CCTV surveillance systems will be installed, and mobile medical unit services will be made available to support student welfare.

Special medical services will also be extended to girl students studying in Sri Padmavathi Women’s Educational Institutions, including SPW Junior College, SPW Degree College and the Polytechnic College, through the appointment of required medical staff.